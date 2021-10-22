Mara Grace for Broome County Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – When early voting begins tomorrow, Broome County voters will be choosing 2 new Family Court Judges.

Mara Grace is one of 2 Democrats running for the openings.

Grace has 20 years of legal and courtroom experience, 12 of them as an Assistant District Attorney and the last 8 assisting the Tioga County Family Court Judge.

In that capacity, Grace reviews and researches cases and helps the judge draft decisions.

She says she combines knowledge of the law, our community and the challenges of family life.

“I also have the relevant personal experience as a working mother. I have 2 children, they are 10 and 12. So, I am clearly aware of the challenges that working families are facing. And I’m dedicated to the community. I’m born and raised in Broome County,” she says.

Grace says she’s learned just how difficult running a political campaign is and she appreciates all of the support of her team.

And she’s found out how much the community values these Family Court judgeships, which don’t come open very often.

All this week, we’ve run stories with the 4 candidates.

You can see their full interviews at http://BinghamtonHomepage.com.

Election Day is November 2nd, although early voting begins tomorrow.