Mara Grace casts vote for Broome County Family Court Judge

ENDWELL, NY – At the Endwell Fire Station, Democrat Mara Grace was joined by her family in voting this morning.

Grace says she’s nervous and excited and thanks all of her supporters.

She believes the race will come down to the candidates’ qualifications.

In addition to tackling the backlog, she’d like the court to address a serious concern of our times.

“Start a family treatment court in Broome County. I think that is really well needed in our area with the substance and drug abuse issues we are all facing. And to try to get the cases in as efficiently as possible,” she said.

Grace planned to spend the day knocking on doors and then will watch the returns come in at Democratic headquarters this evening.