Maple Sugar project at Broome-Tioga BOCES encourages interest in science

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome-Tioga BOCES is looking for ways to encourage collaboration between its various programs and promote real world science.

As NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis shows us, the school has developed a sappy way to do that.

About 5 years ago, BOCES started working on a Maple Syrup Project as a way to give their students real world experience with maple sugaring.

This project is solely intended for the students benefit and is a way to get students working together as a group.

Now, there’s a lot that goes into the process of maple sugaring.

The first step is finding the maple trees.

In the fall, the students come out here to find the maple trees, and then in the spring they come back out to tap the trees to collect the sap for the maple syrup.

After that they set up the tubing system and then before they can tap the trees they have to wait until the weather gets colder.

Once the trees are tapped it’s another waiting game but this time you are waiting for a large bucket to fill up with sap so it can be filtered through before beginning the boiling process.

“It’s a lot harder to identify a maple tree than you think, and I actually always thought there was pumps on the lines that pump the sap through but it’s actually done just through a vacuum, there’s no pumps or anything,” said Frank Slavitsky.

It takes about forty gallons of sap to make just a single gallon of syrup.

Now being that this is an evolving project, science integration teacher here at BOCES, Erik Thompson says that he sees a bright future.

“We’re by no means done, our plan is every year to do a little bit more. We’re hoping to draw in some even more programs that we have here as well,” says Science Integration Teacher Erik Thompson.

As of right now they have the plumbers/building trades and culinary programs but Thompson sees a role for students learning about botany or those learning to use heavy machinery.

BOCES doesn’t know what they are exactly going to use this maple syrup for, but Thompson says that hasn’t stopped teachers from knocking on his door with pancakes asking where the maple syrup is.

At the BOCES Main Campus, Jackie Gillis, NewsChannel 34.