Many schools going or staying with remote learning until the new year

NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Many schools in our area are going or staying with remote learning until classes restart in the new year.

School districts in Vestal, Johnson City, Union-Endicott, and Maine-Endwell are among other schools going to full remote learning for this week.

These schools and others will go back to in-person learning on January 4th, when classes restart.

The Binghamton City School District is going with remote learning through Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It will return to in-person learning on January 19th.

Deposit Central School is having hybrid learning this week, with students rotating remote and in person learning until Thursday.

