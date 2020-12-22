Many schools going or staying with remote learning until the new year

BINGHAMTON, NY – Many schools in our area are going or staying with remote learning until classes restart in the new year.

School districts in Vestal, Johnson City, Union-Endicott, and Maine-Endwell are among other schools going to full remote learning for this week.

These schools and others will go back to in-person learning on January 4th, when classes restart.

The Binghamton City School District is going with remote learning through Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It will return to in-person learning on January 19th.

Deposit Central School is having hybrid learning this week, with students rotating remote and in person learning until Thursday.