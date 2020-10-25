Many New Yorkers are taking advantage of early voting

Early voting has begun in New York State, and many people took advantage over the course of the day.

Voting started this morning at 9, with many people already lined up in the cold and the rain to cast their ballot. Throughout the day, people waited in line for up to 3 hours to vote.



Early voting is 9 days long, going until November 1st at any of the 4 different sites.

Those sites are Taste New York in Dickinson, the Broome County Public Library in Binghamton, the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, and the George F Johnson Memorial Library in Endicott.

Elections Commissioner Daniel Reynolds says you can vote at any of the sites no matter where you live.

Broome County Elections Commissioner Daniel Reynolds says, “If you happen to be up at the farmer’s market, and you live in Vestal, even though this is not your typical district, you can vote here. If you’re at the Oakdale Mall and you happen to live in this area, in Dickinson, you can vote at the Oakdale Mall. It doesn’t matter.”

Locations are ensuring safety to those who come to vote, with painters tape on the floor to mark where you should stand and where you will go next.



They also have masks and hand sanitizer available. Reynolds says he expects hundreds of people to submit their votes each day leading up to November 1st.