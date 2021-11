MANLIUS, NY – A Manlius man has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for trying to arrange the murder of witnesses against him.

A Broome County jury found Harold Cole guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and burglary for instigating a murder for hire scheme while in jail.

Cole had tried to hire a hit man to kill witnesses in his original case which also involved kidnapping and burglary.

Cole did not realize that the so-called hit man was really an undercover cop.