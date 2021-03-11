Mandatory travel quarantine lifted for New York State

NEW YORK – Governor Cuomo announced on Thursday that domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another state or U.S. Territory beginning April 1st.

However, the State Department of Health continues to recommend quarantine after domestic travel as a precaution.

Domestic travelers will be required to complete the Traveler Health Form and individuals are urged to continue to follow all safety guidelines.

Mandatory quarantine will still be required for all international travelers.

The state will also still require daily symptom monitoring for 14-days, strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, and self-isolation if any symptoms develop, regardless of quarantine status.