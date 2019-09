From the Broome County Office of Emergency Services

UPDATE 4PM: Mandatory Evacuation Lifted (Town of Fenton, Town of Chenango, NY)

The mandatory evacuation put in place early this morning due to a tractor trailer incident on Interstate 88 has been lifted.

All residents who live within one-quarter mile of the incident, Interstate 88 exit 2, can return to their homes.

NYSEG is working to restore power. NYSDOT is working to clear the interstate.

I-88 remains closed until further notice