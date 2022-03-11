WILKES-BARRE, PA – A visitor to the Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre is heading home with lots of cash.

The casino says that Vincent from Clarks Summit won big last Saturday while playing the Blazing 7’s Blackjack Progressive Jackpot.

Vincent won $199,790.60, which the casino says is the biggest jackpot win this year.

The Blazing 7’s Blackjack Progressive is a game where guests make a standard blackjack bet while placing a bet on the Blazing 7’s progressive circle. The dealer then follows the house procedures for the blackjack. Guests win if at least one of their first two cards is a seven, and the chance increases if a guest is holding two sevens, and the dealer’s up card is also a seven.