BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man admitted to firing a gun in a residential neighborhood.

24-year-old Nicholas Tucker pled guilty to felony Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Burglary in the Third Degree.

In September, Tucker illegally entered a house on Taft Ave. in the Town of Union and got into a physical altercation with the occupants.

He left the residence, and grabbed a handgun out of his car.

Tucker then threatened the victims, fired two shots into the air, and fled the scene.

He was arrested a short time later by Broome County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies located a 9-millimeter pistol in a nearby yard and determined that it was Tucker’s.

He will be sentenced to 2⅓ to 7 years on each charge on June 21st. The sentences will run concurrently.

“Though defendant Tucker has no significant criminal history, conduct such as this, which endangered every resident of that community, cannot be tolerated. Thankfully no one was injured and law enforcement responded quickly to take the defendant into custody,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.