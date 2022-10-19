BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Town of Chenango Man plead guilty to killing his girlfriend’s brother.

In January 20-year-old Christien Smith-Bartlett stabbed 29-year-old Randy Glezen, Junior of Lisle to death.

Smith-Bartlett was in a relationship with Glezen’s sister, and they lived together with her 2-year-old daughter. The couple had been arguing that evening, so Glezen came to the home with his father to intervene.

Smith-Bartlett stabbed Glezen multiple times in the abdomen and the back with a knife. Glezen’s mother Judy testified in court today that Smith-Bartlett’s girlfriend attempted to break up the fight, but he ended up stabbing her as well.

Judge Joe Cawley sentenced Smith-Bartlett to 13 years in State Prison in exchange for pleading guilty to Manslaughter. Judy Glezen urged the court to give Smith-Bartlett life without parole.