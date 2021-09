CORTLAND COUNTY – A man who has had his license suspended 32 times was arrested Sunday.

26 year-old Mohamed Omar of Rockaway Beach was arrested for driving without a license in Cortland County.

A trooper was dispatched to a complaint about a vehicle making traffic violations northbound on Interstate 81.

The vehicle was speeding and the trooper was able to stop traffic to catch Omar on 81 in Cortlandville.

An investigation revealed Omar’s license had been suspended 32 times.