Man wanted for murder in Atlanta arrested in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – US Marshals have arrested a man in Binghamton who is wanted for a murder in Atlanta.

Marshals say 21-year-old Dalonqueze Powell of Atlanta is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm for shooting and killing someone back in July.

They say Powell was actively evading arrest when they apprehended him at a home on Tracy Street.

Marshals say he was a danger to society and they thank cooperation they received from the community and local law enforcement.