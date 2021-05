ENDICOTT, NY – Binghamton Police have apprehended a Brooklyn man who was wanted for killing his brother.

Binghamton Detectives searched 105 Rogers Avenue in Endicott yesterday and arrested 49 year-old Bruce Biggs.

According to WNBF News Radio, the NYPD wanted Biggs in connection with the death of his brother a couple weeks ago.

Binghamton Police received assistance from Endicott Police, the Sheriff’s Office and other local SWAT and law enforcement agencies.