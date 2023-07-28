TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man is facing multiple felony charges following an investigation.

James Konidis, 42, was arrested on July 24 after being the target of a search warrant conducted by the Broome County Special Investigations Task Force. As investigators searched his hotel room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango, Konidis attempted to hide or dispose of a package of narcotics by throwing the drugs out of his fourth-floor window.

Investigators located 6.1 grams of fentanyl on the ground outside of the window. They also found methamphetamine as well as a scale for weighing narcotics. Konidis was taken to the Broome County sheriff’s Correctional Facility for processing and arraignment. He was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree, a Class C Felony

Tampering with /Attempting to Conceal or Destroy with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2 nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.