CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old man surrendered to Cheektowaga Police Sunday evening following over two hours of negotiations, per CPD.

The incident followed CPD’s response to what they deemed a “domestic situation” on Rossler Avenue around 6:45 p.m. According to police, the man was reported to be armed and going through a mental crisis inside the residence.

The first officers on scene said they observed a man with a handgun and a long gun through the residence’s window. The CPD’s Crisis Support Team was called to the scene.

The Crisis Support Team established phone contact with the man, followed by conversations and negotiations. After two hours on the phone, the man reportedly turned himself over to CPD. No one was injured in the incident.

The man’s name has not been released, however according to CPD, charges are pending.