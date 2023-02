ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man stole a money box from a mother and daughter who were selling Girl Scout cookies outside of a Safeway on Sunday.

Police confirmed to DC News Now that the theft took place around 2 p.m. at the Safeway in Fallsgrove Village Center.

They said that a man walked up to the mother and daughter’s table and grabbed the money box, which contained around $300.

Police did not have any more information on the suspect