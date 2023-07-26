BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A 58-year-old man was shot in Binghamton today.

Binghamton Police responded to a home on 34 North Street at 6:40 a.m. after they received a report of a man being shot. The victim was located by police upon arrival and was found with a gunshot wound to his back. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim currently lives at 34 North Street and the shooting is not believed to be a random act.

The 34 North Street property has recently been subject to lockdown warnings by the City of Binghamton. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.