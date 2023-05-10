BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On May 8th, at around 4:50 p.m., Binghamton Police responded to 18 Stuyvesant Street for a reported robbery.

Police determined that a male victim had by robbed by two suspects that he knew. It was also determined that a knife was displayed during the incident and a sum of money was taken from the man.

He suffered bruising to his face and head and was transported to an area hospital by a family member.

Yesterday, May 9th, Binghamton Police Detectives arrested 35-year-old David Wiggins Jr., of Vestal, and 37-year-old Christopher Berkman, of Binghamton.

They were both charged with 1st Degree Robbery and sent to the Broome County Jail.

There is an ongoing investigation regarding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.