Man rescued from Landmark Theater wall Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man had to be removed from the inside of a wall at the Landmark Theater in Syracuse Friday morning.

Shockingly, he had been inside the wall for days!

Syracuse Police say the 39-year-old man entered the building Tuesday.

They believe he climbed into a crawl space and fell into a void in the wall in the men’s bathroom.

Friday morning a worker at the Landmark heard the man’s cries for help and called 9-1-1.

The man was located by firefighters, with the help of a fiber optic camera snaked into the wall. He was rescued and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

  • Man rescued from wall of Landmark Theater. Courtesy Syracuse Fire Department
