BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, August 25th, Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley declared a second mistrial in the trial of Jamie Levene.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office failed to prove that Levene, in March 2020, stole or possessed a wallet containing various credit or debit cards belonging to another person.

A first mistrial was declared in October of 2021. The District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Levene for Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a Felony. According to the judge, attorney’s failed to prove their case against Levene beyond a reasonable doubt, resulting in a hung jury.

This time, the District Attorney’s Office again presented charges against Levene to a grand jury for Grand Larceny in the fourth degree as well as Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree; both Felonies. Judge Cawley once again declared a mistrial.

With two mistrials, Levene remains innocent as he has never been convicted of the charges filed against him.

The District Attorney’s Office has stated that the will not seek a third trial against him.