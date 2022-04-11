ITHACA, NY (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have made an arrest in what they are calling a robbery that occurred at the Target in Lansing on April 7th.

Deputies were called to Target located at 40 Catherwood Road in Lansing for a report of a theft. When they got there the story was that a white male attempted to steal multiple items from the store. and that when he was confronted by store employees, he dropped the items and asked the employees if they wanted to fight.

He then pulled a knife on a Target employee and backed the employee into a corner. The suspect ended up fleeing the scene without causing injury to anyone.

During the investigation, deputies were able to identify the subject as Cedric M. Morais, who is 21 and from Ithaca. On the morning of April 9th, deputies located Morais at the Econo Lodge on North Triphammer Road and took him into custody without incident.

Morais was charged with Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), and Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor). Morais was held for Centralized Arraignment at 8:00 PM and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.