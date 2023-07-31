BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man is facing five years in prison after entering a guilty plea for a March 2022 incident.

Michael Brown, 28, admitted that on March 25, he possessed an illegal loaded .380 caliber handgun. Brown was seen by Binghamton Police driving a 2021 Honda on Thorpe Street in the City and was stopped due to an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge. When police pulled him over, Brown fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers. He was found to be in possession of the illegal handgun and was charged with felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Brown has a prior felony conviction for attempted burglary in the second degree from 2019.

“Individuals who violate the law are given second chances to lead law abiding lives. Mr. Brown chose not to avail himself of this opportunity and will spend 5 years in prison,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.