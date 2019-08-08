Man pleads guilty to striking Sheriff’s Deputy head on while driving drunk

A man has plead guilty after striking a Sheriff’s Deputy while driving drunk.

35-year-old Daniel Butash plead guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and assault for an accident that occurred on February 1st in the Town of Vestal.

According to the plea, Butash, while operating a 2018 Tesla had a blood alcohol concentration of point one eight.

He had been stopped on the shoulder facing the wrong direction and when police responded he took off and slammed into Deputy Kristy Botsford’s car head on leaving her with serious injuries.

Butash’s sentencing is scheduled for October 11th where he is expected to be sentenced to two and one-third to seven years in prison.