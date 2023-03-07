TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of Chenango County pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the First Degree.

In October, Seaman stabbed an 18-year-old man with a knife during a road rage altercation in the Town of Fenton.

Seaman followed the man in a vehicle from Upper Front Street to 1312 State Route 369 before getting out and stabbing him in the residence’s driveway.

The victim was hospitalized and required surgery.

Seaman was located in Chenango County later that day and taken in to custody.

He has no prior criminal history, but will serve 4 years in New York State prison following his sentencing on May 24th.

“Random acts of violence such as this are not without consequence. Though the victim’s injuries were significant, he was able to recover. This could have ended tragically,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.