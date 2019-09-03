‘Man of La Mancha’ to premiere at the KNOW Theater

From the KNOW Theater:

‘Man of La Mancha’ opens 2019-20 season at KNOW Theatre in Binghamton

If you love musical theater, you’ve almost certainly seen the classic “Man of La Mancha,” a retelling of author Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century novel “Don Quixote.”

Maybe you can even hum or sing the show’s best-known song, “The Impossible Dream.”

But chances are you’ve never seen it the way KNOW Theatre in Binghamton will stage it to open its 2019-20 season from Sept. 13-29.

The intimate nature of the venue will put you right in the prison cell with Cervantes as he acts out the story of his novel in progress at the height of the Spanish Inquisition. (Don’t worry – we’ll let you leave at the end of the performance!)

In the musical, Cervantes and his manservant make their livings as tax collectors, but they find themselves imprisoned after being accused of crimes against the Catholic Church.

Facing the wrath of their fellow inmates, Cervantes must persuade the unruly bunch not to burn his prized manuscript by performing it for them.

“Man of La Mancha” – with a book by Dale Wasserman, lyrics by Joe Darion, and music by Mitch Leigh – won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, for its original 1965 production. It has since been performed in thousands of productions in dozens of languages around the world.

Starring in KNOW Theatre’s production is Tim Gleason, KNOW’s artistic director, as Cervantes / Don Quixote.

Playing faithful sidekick Sancho Panza is Eric Bill, a veteran of SRO Productions III who made his KNOW Theatre mainstage debut in the 2017-18 season. Helming the production is longtime SRO director Scott Fisher, and guitarist Joe Hoffmann will perform live onstage during every performance.

Also starring in the KNOW production are Gary Ingraham (Governor), Maureen Dancesia (Aldonza), Laurie Brearley (Maria/Housekeeper), William Snyder (Innkeeper/Juan), Josh Smith (Captain of the Inquisition/Pedro), Nick Ponterio (The Duke/Dr. Sansón Carrasco/Tenorio), Annie Graham (Fermina/Antonia/Moorish Girl), Matthew Vavalle (Padre/Jose), Joshua Sedelmeyer (Barber/Paco) and Leander Tanner (Anselmo).

Sponsoring the production are Susan Button, Phil and Carol Cali, Millie Des Biens, Coughlin & Gerhart LLP, GasLamp Gym, Ann and Steven Machlin, The Pensioned Captain, and Ron Siwiec.

Performances of “Man of La Mancha” will be from Sept. 13-29 at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays.

A pay-what-you-can night will be offered at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

Tickets are $25 ($20 for seniors; $15 for students); purchase online at knowtheatre.org. (Note: The Sept. 21 performance is sold out.)

KNOW Theatre is located at 74 Carroll St. in downtown Binghamton.

COMING UP

Ahead in KNOW Theatre’s 2019-20 season.

– Nov. 22-Dec. 1: 16thAnnual Playwrights & Artists Festival

– Feb. 14-March 1: “Killer Joe” by Tracy Letts

– April 10-26: “Gidion’s Knot” by Johnna Adams

– June 12-28: “Agnes of God” by John Pielmeier