“Man of La Mancha” to be preformed at EPAC

ENDICOTT, NY – A classic tale about pursuing your dreams, no matter how impossible, is being staged at the Endicott Performing Arts Center this weekend.

EPAC and Theatre Street Productions are collaborating on a production of the Broadway musical Man of La Mancha.

It’s a play within a play in which the author Miguel de Cervantes is imprisoned and uses his fellow inmates as actors for a dramatic interpretation of his famous novel “Don Quixote.”

Theatre Street Artistic Director Andrea Gregori, who portrays Aldonza and Dulcinea, says producing the musical has been a longtime goal of hers.

She stars opposite Brad Morgan who plays Cervantes and Quixote.

“A strong cast, especially of men which is what this musical requires. That was another challenge, finding strong men and there are only a handful of women in the show who are also very strong. So, I think we’ve been very fortunate to pull together a strong cast,” says Gregori.

“The cast is extremely talented. I love the music, it’s about the impossible dream which we all have and which is all achievable. Everyone will leave inspired,” says Director Pat Foti.

Man of La Mancha received 5 Tony awards in 1966, including Best Musical.

Showtimes are 8 P-M Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a Sunday matinee at 3.

Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at EndicottArts.com.

You can also find information there about the simultaneous live stream.