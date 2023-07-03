ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A man was murdered in Endicott over the weekend.

On July 1st, the Endicott Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Adams Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound laying in a parking lot. The victim was quickly transported to Wilson Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A person was seen fleeing on foot towards McKinley Avenue before officers arrived on the scene.

The police are asking those with any information to contact them at (607) 785-3341.