BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Monday, April 10th, a Broome County Sheriff’s deputy performed a traffic stop on a 2011 Nissan Altima with a suspended registration and lapsed insurance at a gas station on Conklin Ave.

The driver, Nicholas Sorensen, 29 of Johnson City, was found to be driving without a license and had an outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania for DWI.

Sorensen was initially cooperative with the deputy but then fled the scene on foot through traffic and onto Telegraph Street.

The deputy pursued Sorensen on foot and deployed two taser cartridges which subdued him.

EMS evaluated Sorensen for minor cuts, scrapes, and bruises on his knees, arms, and hands.

He was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Justice, and issued tickets for the following violations:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3 rd Degree

Degree Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle on a Highway

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Obstructed or Covered Plates

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Obstructed Vision

Jay Walking

He was taken to the Broome County Jail where he is awaiting extradition by the Monroe County, PA Sheriff’s Office to answer for his outstanding charges.