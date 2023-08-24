HERRICK TOWNSHIP, PA – (WIVT/WBGH) Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that claimed the life of one man yesterday in Susquehanna County.

In the evening of August 23, State Police were dispatched to the area of Foster and Lake Shore Drive in Herrick Township after a suspicious vehicle was reported by the Lewis Lake Association.

Troopers made contact with Joseph Michael Rothka, of Jefferson Township, who was inside of the vehicle with multiple firearms in his possession. Officers ordered Rothka to exit the vehicle and he failed to comply. When instructed to drop his weapon, Rothka refused and instead pointed the firearm at the troopers.

Troopers discharged their own weapons and Rothka was pronounced dead at the scene by the Susquehanna County Coroner. No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.