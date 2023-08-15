DELHI, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) A man was indicted by the Delaware County Grand Jury on multiple counts, including strangulation and rape that led to serious physical injuries of the victim.

On July 25, 2023, Cruz Garcia, 43, was released from Orange County for separate unrelated felony charges including a DWI. On the same day, it is alleged that Garcia strangled the victim to the point of nearly losing consciousness, held them against their consent and engaged in sexual intercourse by means of force.

As a result of the victim’s injuries sustained in the attack, they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The indictments against Cruz include Strangulation in the Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, and Rape in the First Degree. Cruz is an immigrant with no legal status in the United States.