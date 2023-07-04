DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Delaware County man has been indicted for two counts of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree following a domestic dispute.

Philip Peterson, 58, formerly of Franklin, allegedly attempted to cause serious injury to his wife by punching her in the chest twice after she had recently undergone open heart surgery. He also attempted to physically harm her by allegedly throwing a flat screen TV at her. The incident occurred on or around April 5th.

He faces a maximum sentence of two to four years in prison and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 10.