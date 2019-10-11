Man guilty of head on collision sentenced to prison

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A man has been sentenced after seriously injuring a Sheriff’s Deputy in a Head on Collision back in February.

35 year-old Daniel Butash pleaded guilty to the crash last month.

While having a blood alcohol concentration of point 1-8, Butash had been stopped along the shoulder of Route 17 in Vestal facing the wrong direction.

When police responded, he took off and slammed into Deputy Kristy Botsford’s car head on.

Emergency responders had to use the “jaws of life” to remove Botsford from the vehicle.

Butash will serve two and one third to seven years in prison.

