BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Montrose man was found guilty of felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

In February, New York State Police responded to a home on Patch Road in the Town of Chenango where 36-year-old Jason Gerhard entered a residence without permission.

Gerhard was found to be in possession of an illegal .22 caliber revolver and was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, Gerhard was already on probation for illegal possession of a .38 caliber revolver.

He faces up to 3½ to 7 years in New York State prison when he is sentenced on April 20th.

“Cases such as this can often end in tragedy. Thankfully the New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office acted quickly in taking the defendant into custody and no one was hurt. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who illegally possess firearms,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.