BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to attempted murder, burglary, robbery, and other charges resulting from a home invasion in the Town of Dickinson.

On July 31st, Johnathon Aldrich and another individual forcibly entered a residence on Bevier Street, threatened the occupants, and stole money and handguns.

During the robbery, a firearm was discharged, but nobody was struck.

Aldrich, who knew the victim, fled the scene with the other suspect. They were apprehended a short time later in the City of Binghamton by New York State Police.

The stolen firearms were recovered.

“The minimum sentence under New York State law for this crime is 5 years, however, the severity of the crime warrants this lengthy State prison sentence,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.