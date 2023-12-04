BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday.

On December 1, at approximately 9:20 a.m., members of the Binghamton Police Department reported to 39 Travis Avenue in the City of Binghamton to check the welfare of a man residing at the home. Upon arrival, officers were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence or by telephone. While officers were checking the first floor of the home, a single gunshot was fired from the basement, passing through the ceiling and into the first floor.

Following the gunshot, officers requested additional services to the scene. The Binghamton Metro SWAT Team, comprised of members from the Binghamton Police Department, Johnson City Police Department, and Vestal Police Department, aided in the investigation. They were also assisted by Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Endicott Police Department, and the Southern Teir Crime Analysis Center.

Members of the SWAT Team executed a search warrant of the home at around 3 p.m. An investigation confirmed the singular gunshot had been fired in close proximity of the officers and a search of the basement was conducted. Upon checking the basement, a deceased male was located. It was determined that the singular gunshot was a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound that continued through the first floor of the residence.

No other people were located in the home at the time of the incident and there were no injuries to any involved officers. For the safety of the community, roadways and sidewalks were closed off during the investigation.

The name of the individual is not being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.