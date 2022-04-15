CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting with one fatality in Chenango County.

Police say that on Sunday, April 10, they responded to a resident on Knapp Road in Sherburne for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 39 year-old Joseph Hubbard of Poolville dead inside. There were also two other adults and children inside the residence at the time.

During an investigation it was revealed that Hubbard was shot while inside the residence with a rifle. The moments leading up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Police say there is no danger to the public and all involved parties have been identified.