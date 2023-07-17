BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A man connected to the June murder of an Endicott woman appeared in Broome County Court today.

James English Jr., 41, of Endicott was arraigned on an indictment and charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and tampering with physical evidence. He plead not guilty to all charges before being taken back to jail.

On June 7, Endicott Police responded to English Jr.’s home at 107 North Arthur Avenue to do a welfare check following reports of a suspicious condition at the residence. There, they found the dead body of 35-year-old Jessica Picciano. English Jr. was arrested and charged with murder. Police ruled Picciano’s death as suspicious.