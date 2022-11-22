ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s office has reported that there has been an update regarding the Threat of Mass Harm case that occurred at the Oneida County Office Building on November 18th.

On Friday, 25-year-old Jacqwey Yates of Utica was arrested and charged with Threat of Mass Harm and Aggravated Harassment by Phone or Electronic Means after allegedly calling the Oneida County Office building and threatening to kill staff member and to blow up the building over dissatisfaction with services he received there.

Currently, Yates was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Part Court (CAP) on November 18th, but due to current New York State bail reform laws, he was released on his own recognizance. His charges were updated to the following and he is scheduled to appear in Utica City Court in the future:

Making a Threat of Mass Harm

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.