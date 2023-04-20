TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An anonymous tip from the community led to multiple drug smuggling charges at the Broome County Jail, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators received word that an inmate, 37-year-old Luis Bigio of Endicott, was allegedly smuggling contraband into the jail.

Corrections officers searched Bigio’s cell and recovered a plastic-wrapped package and a pink balloon that contained the following narcotics:

50 suboxone strips of 1 dosage

86 suboxone strips of 3 different dosages

Bigio was arrested and charged with:

(2) Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree

He will remain in the Broome County Jail where he was serving a court sentence related to disobeying a court mandate.

Sheriff Fred Akshar said, “Thank you to our community members for staying engaged and helping stop another attempt to circulate narcotics within the Correctional Facility. I commend our Corrections Investigation Unit for their swift response in shutting down another drug smuggling attempt. It will take continued collaboration and cooperation between our law enforcement officers and our community to help make our Correctional Facility a safer place for all those who live and work in it.”