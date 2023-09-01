CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Following an investigation, a Lafayette man was arrested yesterday for sex crimes against a child.

On August 31, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 36-year-old Nathan Brooks. Brooks was charged with endangering the welfare of a child; a class A misdemeanor, forcible touching; a class A misdemeanor, and sexual abuse in the third degree; a class B misdemeanor.

On August 22, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse allegations that occurred between 2019 and 2021 at an undisclosed location in the Town of Homer and an undisclosed location in the City of Cortland. An investigation revealed that Brooks had allegedly subjected one victim to inappropriate sexual contact on multiple occasions over several years. The victim was known to Brooks.

Brooks was later arraigned and released. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Homer Court on September 5 and the Cortland City Court on September 6.

The investigation is ongoing.