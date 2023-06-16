TOWN OF UNION N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A motor vehicle accident in the Town of Union led to an Endicott man being charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other charges.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a car accident in Endicott. After arriving at the scene, a Sergeant discovered one of the drivers, Andrew L. Tredo, age 37 of Endicott, asleep in the driver’s seat of his car.

After an investigation with eye-witness reports, it was reported that shortly after rear-ending a vehicle stopped at an intersection, Tredo drove his vehicle to a nearby parking lot and passed out.

Police on the scene were able to wake Tredo up, who displayed slurred speech, significant balance issues, confusion and several other signs leading police to suspect he was intoxicated. Tredo admitted to consuming alcohol before the accident and multiple open containers of alcohol were found in the back and front seats of the vehicle.

Tredo provided a breath sample to determine his BAC, which was measured to be 0.39, just under 5 times the legal limit.

After the investigation was conducted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Tredo was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC of over 0.18, driving while intoxicated with a BAC of over .08, three counts of drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, and multiple traffic violations.

Tredo was arrested, arraigned and released. He is required to appear in court in the Town of Union in July.