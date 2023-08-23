TOMPKINS, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Bainbridge man.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Wayman on August 10 after responding to a domestic report in the Town of Delhi at the victim’s place of work. The report stemmed from a previous domestic report that was made in the Town of Tompkins.

After investigating further into the incident, it was revealed that Wayman had engaged in a domestic dispute with the victim while in a moving vehicle. While in the presence of a child, Wayman allegedly made unwanted physical contact with the victim. It is also alleged that Wayman engaged in the incident while the victim was in possession of an order of protection against him.

Wayman was charged with criminal contempt in the first degree; a class E felony, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment in the second degree. He was also issued a variety of uniformed traffic tickets such as aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, failing to turn in NYS license, and unlicensed operator.

Wayman was arraigned in the Town of Walton Court and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility. He is set to appear in the Town of Walton court at a later date to answer to the charges.