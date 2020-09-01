Man charged in the murder of Q-Quan Richardson

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office have charged a man with murder for the stabbing death of a 22-year old Binghamton man last week.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Caleb Casteline last Wednesday and charged him with the murder of Q-Quan Richardson.

Casteline and Richardson were involved in an altercation at a large gathering on private property off Robinson Hill Road in the Town of Union early Wednesday morning.

Casteline allegedly stabbed Richardson twice and then fled the scene.

Richardson was driven by other party-goers to Lourdes Hospital before being transferred to Wilson, where he died from his injuries.

