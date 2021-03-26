Man charged in Elmira shooting from January found in Broome County

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Elmira Police have announced that a suspect has been arrested in a January shooting and robbery incident.

Elmira Police announced that 24-year-old Dylan Tyler-Thomas Goodman who is last known to be living near Lyons, NY has been arrested and charged with the following charges:

Attempted Murder 2nd

Assault 1st

Three counts of Burglary 1st

Three counts of Robbery 1st

Four counts of Criminal Use of a Firearm 1st

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

The original incident occurred on January 17th, 2021 on Henry St. in the City of Elmira.

Evidence was presented to the Chemung County Grand Jury, which issued Chemung County Superior Court Warrant on Friday, March 19th for the arrest of Goodman. Yesterday, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle near Kirkwood, NY in Broome County, where it was determined Goodman was an occupant of that vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident. During this traffic stop a firearm and narcotics were located inside of the vehicle. Goodman was charged with crimes in Broome County and arraigned.

Following his arraignment, he was turned over to the custody of Elmira Police Department. He has been arraigned on the Superior Court Warrant and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.

The investigation into the robbery continues. Anyone who may have witnessed or have information on this incident is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626, or the tip line at (607) 271-HALT.

The New York State Police and the US Marshall’s Office assisted in locating Goodman.