SPENCER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following a lengthy investigation, a Town of Spencer man has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated following a crash that killed 43-year-old Daniel Kaczynski, of Endicott, on February 13th.

32-year-old Kanishka Singh was allegedly drunk while operating a 2014 Audi A4 westbound on State Route 96.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says that Singh crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kaczynski.

Both Singh and Kaczynski suffered major injuries and were transported Robert Packer Hospital.

Kaczynski died on February 18th.

Singh is accused of having a blood alcohol content greater than .08% and causing the crash that killed Kaczynski.

He was arrested, arraigned, and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond.

Bail was posted, and Singh has been released.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Spencer Court on April 20th.

A gofundme page was created to help support Kaczynski’s children. You can donate here.