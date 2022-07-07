POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on several drug charges following an incident in St. Lawrence County.

On July 6 the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Taj M. Fisher of Bronz, New York following a police chase.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fisher failed to comply with police on State Highway 345 in the Town of Waddington and a chase was initiated. Deputies ended the chase in the Hamlet of Madrid, and Fisher was later located by the Village of Potsdam Police and apprehended in the Walmart parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Fisher was found in possession of approximately 4.5 ounces of fentanyl, 3 ounces of cocaine, three full boxes of glassine bags, digital scales and $4.719 in cash. The total street value of the drugs seized was approximately $100,000.

Fisher was subsequently arrested on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, A-II Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 2 counts, B Felony

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer, A misdemeanor

Several vehicle and traffic law violations

He was arraigned in the Town of Potsdam Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility with no bail.