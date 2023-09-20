TOWN OF HOMER, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – A Solvay man is facing several felony charges after a domestic dispute in the Town of Homer.

On September 19, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Homer after receiving a report of a domestic incident. During an investigation, it was revealed that Jaydin Hornbuckle, 22, allegedly forcibly entered the victim’s home. While inside of the residence, Hornbuckle allegedly got into a physical altercation with the victim before forcibly stealing the victim’s car keys. Hornbuckle then stole the victim’s car and fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Officers recovered the vehicle shortly after the dispute was reported. Hornbuckle was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree; a Class D Felony, Robbery in the Third Degree; a Class D Felony, Burglary in the Second Degree; a Class C Felony, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree; a Class E Felony, Petit Larceny; Class A Misdemeanor, Harassment in the Second Degree; a Violation.

Hornbuckle was arraigned in the Homer Town Court and remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $6,000 cash bail or $12,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 3.