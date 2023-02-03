BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools.
The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun.
Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith Hall.
Hall was also seen in the live stream video.
Today in Broome County Court, Skiba was indicted on the following felony charges:
- (3) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree
- (9) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree