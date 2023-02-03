BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools.

The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun.

Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith Hall.

Hall was also seen in the live stream video.

Today in Broome County Court, Skiba was indicted on the following felony charges: