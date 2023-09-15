BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man is facing five felony charges after attempting to smuggle narcotics into the Broome County Correctional Facility.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Smith, 29, was brought to Central Arraignment at the Broome County Correctional Facility on September 8 after being arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. During routine intake procedures, officers discovered three clear bags hidden on Smith’s person. Bag one contained a clear crystal-like substance and field tested positive for Methamphetamine. Bags two and three contained a brown powdered substance that field tested positive for fentanyl.

Smith was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, Class C Felonies and three counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, Class D Felonies.

“I applaud the continued vigilance and dedication demonstrated by the men and women of the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Thanks to their work and that of our Corrections Investigations Team, another dangerous and potentially fatal amount of illegal drugs were prevented from entering our Facility and putting lives at risk.”

Smith was arraigned in the Town of Dickinson Court on September 14 and remains at the Broome County Correctional Facility.